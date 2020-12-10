 Skip to main content
Cattle

Boxed beef cutout values this afternoon were sharply lower on Choice and Select, USDA said.

  • Choice fell $3.67 to $214.59/cwt.
  • Select went down $3.18 to $198.47.

In negotiated cash sales in Nebraska, the USDA reported 1,962 head sold live at $106-107, 2,074 head sold dressed $167-168. In Iowa/Minnesota, 730 head were sold live at $103-104, and 873 head were sold dressed at $164-168.

Continued weakness for beef prices may spark more pressure, Total Farm Marketing said, but the market continues to fight off a poor export report to rally higher.

Cattle exports were down nearly 2,000 tonnes last week at 15,017 tonnes. For the year, cumulative sales are up to 919,971 tonnes, more than 41,000 tonnes above last year.

