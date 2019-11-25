Boxed beef cutout values this afternoon were firm on moderate demand and moderate offerings, USDA said.
- Choice rose 67 cents to $233.24/cwt.
- Select went up 59 cents to $211.91.
In negotiated cash sales in Iowa/Minnesota, 247 head were sold live at $116.50-117, and 35 head were sold dressed at $184. There were no reported sales in Nebraska.
After opening slightly higher after Friday’s report, sharply higher trade pushed the market to its highest level since April, as futures had already priced in a bearish report, The Hightower Report said.
“The continued advance in open interest suggests that fund traders remain active buyers,” The Hightower Report said.