Boxed beef cutout values this afternoon were steady on Choice and higher on Select on light to moderate demand and light offerings, USDA said.
- Choice fell 91 cents to $205.79/cwt.
- Select went up 91 cents to $189.51.
In negotiated cash sales in Nebraska, the USDA reported 1,394 head sold dressed at $158-160, with 554 sold live at $103. In Iowa, 681 head were sold live at $101, and 38 head were sold dressed at $160.
Live cattle and feeders finished strong and the market is showing signs it may be ready to make a turnaround, according to Stewart-Peterson.
Fears of weakening demand due to escalating virus cases are an influence on the market, according to The Hightower Report.