Cattle

If the market assumes a $1 basis, December cattle is pricing in a 126 cash price by December, Allendale said. “That is only $2 higher than last week’s average cash trade through the rest of the year,” they said.

Selling pressure is continuing to hit the cattle market as “cash trade is lackluster and retail values remain soft,” Total Farm Marketing said. “The cash market started to develop on Wednesday, and trade was disappointing with light to moderate trade in the south at $122-$124, about steady with last week’s weighted averages.”

Outside markets

Stocks: December E-mini S&Ps this morning were up 0.30% this morning. Early this morning in Europe, the Euro Stoxx 50 was down 0.17%, France’s CAC 40 was up 0.13%, Germany’s DAX Index fell by 0.26% and London’s FTSE 100 was up 0.56%. In Asian markets, Shanghai’s Composite Index rose 0.90% overnight, while Japan’s Nikkei Stock Index finished down 0.31%.

Currencies: Early today the dollar index was up 0.07%, EUR/USD was down 0.15% and USD/JPY was up 0.02%.

Energy: October WTI crude oil prices this morning are down 63 cents (0.83%), and October gasoline is down 0.60%.

CropWatch Weekly Update

