News on the export side is good. Beef exports as August reached 133,832 tons, up 1% from a year ago and “the second largest volume on record.” For the first eight months of 2022, beef exports increased 5% from a year ago and beef exports were at a record high, The Hightower Report said this morning.
Alan Brugler of Barchart also reflected on good news in the Weekly Export Sales data report for the week that ended 9/29. South Korea was the top buyer. Beef exports were listed at 18,360 MT, mostly to South Korea and Japan. Total beef shipments for the year remain at record pace, Brugler said. He also noted that October cattle options expire today.
Outside markets
Stocks: December E-mini S&Ps this morning were down 0.03%. Early this morning in Europe, the Euro Stoxx 50 was down 0.29%, France’s CAC 40 was up 0.20%, Germany’s DAX Index was down 0.02% and London’s FTSE 100 was up 0.15%. Stock markets in Europe were mixed as traders continue to digest minutes from the ECB’s latest policy meeting which indicated the central bank will raise rates further, TradingEconomics.com said. In Asian markets, stocks are still reacting to the US Federal Reserve officials signaling determination to bring down inflation. Markets fear that more rate hikes could tip the economy into recession, TradingEconomics.com said. Shanghai’s Composite Index was down 0.55% overnight, while Japan’s Nikkei Stock Index finished down 0.96%.
Currencies: Early today the dollar index was down 0.11%, EUR/USD was down 0.03% and USD/JPY was down 0.14%.
Energy: November WTI crude oil prices this morning are up $1.15 (1.30%), and October gasoline is up 0.92%.