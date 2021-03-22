Boxed beef cutout values this afternoon were higher on Choice and Select, USDA said.
- Choice up 96 cents to $230.95.
- Select up $3.10 to $223.05.
There were no reported negotiated cash sales in Iowa/Minnesota or Nebraska.
Packers may be more aggressive this week and bid higher to keep plants full, according to Total Farm Marketing.
Cattle were higher as bargain hunters appeared to be deciding that the market had already digested last week’s market news, according to Virginia McGathey of the CME Group.