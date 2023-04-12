Boxed beef cutout values this afternoon were higher on Choice and lower on Select, the USDA said.
- Choice was up $3.38 to $298.48/cwt.
- Select was down 23 cents to $281.81.
In negotiated cash sales in Nebraska, there was no reportable trade, the USDA said. In Iowa/Minnesota, there were 1,763 head sold live for $285, and 463 head sold dressed for $280-285.
“Live cattle futures prices pushed to new all-time highs on Tuesday and saw additional buying support on Wednesday,” Total Farm Marketing said. “The live cattle market has been fueled by tight cattle supplies and strong consumer demand, which has driven the cash market to its highest levels in years.”
Analysts are watching the surge in beef prices and the June contract’s discount to the cash market.
“A continued strong advance in beef prices has helped support the steep rally, and June cattle are still trading at a big discount to the cash market,” the Hightower Report said.