 Skip to main content
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit
Cattle

Cattle

Cattle futures are called mixed in search of direction, as prices continue to consolidate in narrow trading ranges, according to The Cattle Report. The cattle markets’ technical picture is improved, but prices may be limited in the near-term by price resistance. Seasonal demand softness will be a concern as the market moves into and past the Thanksgiving Day holiday.

Weekly export sales will be announced this morning, and could be a factor for the price close into the end of the week, said Matthew Strelow of Total Farm Marketing. Feeder cattle saw some buying strength, as grain markets worked off session highs.

Outside markets

Stocks: December E-mini S&Ps were up 0.22% this morning. Early this morning in Europe, the Euro Stoxx 50 was up 0.26%, France’s CAC 40 was up 0.32%, Germany’s DAX Index rose by 0.15% and London’s FTSE 100 was down 0.41%. European equity markets were mostly flat at record levels on Friday, following a trend seen all over the week as some better-than-expected corporate results helped offset mounting inflation worries. Before the bell, Deutsche Telekom and Swiss luxury goods group Richemont reported earnings above analysts' estimates. On the data front, German wholesale inflation rose further in October, remaining at the highest since 1974 due to the current sharp rise in prices for many raw materials and intermediate products. Meanwhile, industrial production in the Euro Area fell for the second straight month in September. The Shanghai Composite Index gained 0.18% to close at 3,539 while the Shenzhen Component Index inched up 0.04% to 14,705 on Friday, as concerns over surging prices dwindled amid rising speculations of a peak in global inflation rates. Both indices closed at least 1% higher for the week. Global equities initially sold off on news that China and Japan’s producer prices accelerated to multi-decade highs amid rising raw materials prices and supply chain disruptions, while consumer prices in the U.S. registered at 3-decade highs driven in large part by higher energy costs.

Currencies: Early today the dollar index was down 0.02%, EUR/USD was unchanged and USD/JPY was down 0.03%.

Energy: December WTI crude oil prices this morning are down 1.97%, and December gasoline is down 2.14%.

CropWatch Weekly Update

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

Most Popular

Iowa Farmer Today

Cattle

“The market saw strong buying support across the complex led by buying in the feeder complex and a jump in cash market prices mid-week,” Total…

Iowa Farmer Today

Cattle

The slaughter volume this past week increased to 668,000 head - 20,000 head more than last year and 7,000 above the previous week, according t…

Iowa Farmer Today

Cattle

Boxed beef cutout values this afternoon were lower on Choice and Select, the USDA said.

Iowa Farmer Today

Cattle

“The market remains in a short-term uptrend with support for December cattle at $130.90,” The Hightower Report said. “The market looks to rema…

Iowa Farmer Today

Cattle

Boxed beef cutout values this afternoon were higher on Choice and Select, the USDA said.

Iowa Farmer Today

Cattle

NASS reported 11.55 million head of cattle on 1,000-plus-capacity lots on Nov. 1, said Alan Brugler of Brugler Marketing. That was down 1.43% …

Iowa Farmer Today

Cattle

February live cattle closed Friday at overhead resistance at $137 level and fail to get through, but the high end of the range close should su…

Iowa Farmer Today

Cattle

Boxed beef cutout values this afternoon were lower on Choice and Select, the USDA said.

Iowa Farmer Today

Cattle

Talk of sustained demand for higher priced beef as we approach the holidays is keeping a bid under the market for this week, said Matthew Stre…

Iowa Farmer Today

Cattle

  • Updated

Boxed beef cutout values this afternoon were lower on Choice and Select, the USDA said.

Marketplace

Find the equipment you're looking for

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

Breaking News