Cattle futures are called mixed in search of direction, as prices continue to consolidate in narrow trading ranges, according to The Cattle Report. The cattle markets’ technical picture is improved, but prices may be limited in the near-term by price resistance. Seasonal demand softness will be a concern as the market moves into and past the Thanksgiving Day holiday.
Weekly export sales will be announced this morning, and could be a factor for the price close into the end of the week, said Matthew Strelow of Total Farm Marketing. Feeder cattle saw some buying strength, as grain markets worked off session highs.
Outside markets
Stocks: December E-mini S&Ps were up 0.22% this morning. Early this morning in Europe, the Euro Stoxx 50 was up 0.26%, France’s CAC 40 was up 0.32%, Germany’s DAX Index rose by 0.15% and London’s FTSE 100 was down 0.41%. European equity markets were mostly flat at record levels on Friday, following a trend seen all over the week as some better-than-expected corporate results helped offset mounting inflation worries. Before the bell, Deutsche Telekom and Swiss luxury goods group Richemont reported earnings above analysts' estimates. On the data front, German wholesale inflation rose further in October, remaining at the highest since 1974 due to the current sharp rise in prices for many raw materials and intermediate products. Meanwhile, industrial production in the Euro Area fell for the second straight month in September. The Shanghai Composite Index gained 0.18% to close at 3,539 while the Shenzhen Component Index inched up 0.04% to 14,705 on Friday, as concerns over surging prices dwindled amid rising speculations of a peak in global inflation rates. Both indices closed at least 1% higher for the week. Global equities initially sold off on news that China and Japan’s producer prices accelerated to multi-decade highs amid rising raw materials prices and supply chain disruptions, while consumer prices in the U.S. registered at 3-decade highs driven in large part by higher energy costs.
Currencies: Early today the dollar index was down 0.02%, EUR/USD was unchanged and USD/JPY was down 0.03%.
Energy: December WTI crude oil prices this morning are down 1.97%, and December gasoline is down 2.14%.