Cattle

This past week’s slaughter at 667,000 head was large, short of the previous week’s 674,000 but plenty of beef to absorb in the summer heat, according to The Cattle Report. Exports continue strong. Retailers are purchasing for a post 4th of July period and have cut back on forward purchases of beef — not wanting to have excess inventories if consumer demand fades.

Higher production and a slower demand period through the second half of summer has buyers less aggressive in purchasing product near term, said Matthew Strelow of Total Farm Marketing. Talk of a strong countryside cash market for feeders is helping support the overall feeder market. Weak grain markets on the overnight session will likely be supportive of the feeder market is the lack of grain strength continues.

Outside markets

Stocks: June E-mini S&Ps were up 1.81% this morning. Early this morning in Europe, the Euro Stoxx 50 was up 1.19%, France’s CAC 40 was up 1.68%, Germany’s DAX Index rose by 1.04% and London’s FTSE 100 was up 0.98%. European equity markets continued their recovery on Tuesday as investors took advantage of lower valuations while assessing more aggressive central banks and the possibility of a recession. On Tuesday, Germany's BDI industry association cut the German GDP forecast to 1.5% in 2022 from an over 3.5% before the war in Ukraine saying that a return to pre-crisis levels is not expected before the end of the year at the soonest. Meanwhile, in the UK, the biggest rail strike for 30 years begins today in a dispute over pay and conditions. The Shanghai Composite shed 0.26% to close at 3,307 while the Shenzhen Component lost 0.51% to 12,424 on Tuesday, consolidating recent gains following a strong rally that saw mainland shares outperform their global peers in the past two months. Those gains were driven by expectations that China’s policy will turn more accommodative to help support the country’s economic recovery from pandemic lockdowns.

Currencies: Early today the dollar index was up 0.56%, EUR/USD was up 0.48% and USD/JPY was up 0.24%.

Energy: June WTI crude oil prices this morning are up 2.15%, and June gasoline is up 3.90%.

