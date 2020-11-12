December cattle closed higher Wednesday for the tenth time in the last 11 trading sessions and the market is building a steep premium to the cash market, The Hightower Report said this morning.
Traders see the surge in beef prices as a reason to suspect cash cattle can trade higher this week or next, The Hightower Report said this morning.
Cattle prices are getting some help from higher cutout values, Burgler Marketing said this morning.
Outside markets
Stocks: December E-mini S&Ps this morning were down 0.35%. Early this morning in Europe, the Euro Stoxx 50 was down 0.95%, France’s CAC 40 was down 1.22%, Germany’s DAX Index was down by 1.05% and London’s FTSE 100 was down 0.65%. Stock markets in Europe traded down today as optimism around a coronavirus vaccine faded and pandemic worries rekindle investor concerns and encourage some profit-taking, TradingEconomics.com said. Asian markets were mixed this morning with Japan’s Nikkei 225 extending gains for the eighth consecutive session and trading at levels not seen in 29 years as optimistic investors cheered recent novel coronavirus vaccine developments. Meanwhile The Shanghai Composite was down extending losses for the third session as concerns over rising coronavirus cases globally tempered optimism surrounding coronavirus vaccines,TradingEconomics.com said. Shanghai’s Composite Index was down 0.11% overnight, while Japan’s Nikkei Stock Index finished up 0.68%.
Currencies: Early today the dollar index was down 0.06%, EUR/USD was up 0.16% and USD/JPY was down 0.66%.
Energy: December WTI crude oil prices this morning are down 0.82%, and October gasoline is down 0.85%.