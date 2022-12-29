The cattle market was mixed in live cattle but feeder cattle yesterday, said Joe Vaclavik of Standard Grain.
Central Stockyards is suspending fed cattle exchange auctions until Jan 3 for the holidays. OKC feeder cattle auctions are also postponed through Jan 9th for the holiday season, said Alan Brugler of Brugler Marketing.
Outside markets
Stocks: June E-mini S&Ps were up 0.34% this morning. Early this morning in Europe, the Euro Stoxx 50 was up 0.24%, France’s CAC 40 was up 0.22%, Germany’s DAX Index rose by 0.44% and London’s FTSE 100 was down 0.12%. European equity markets extended losses into a second session Thursday, tracking a global stock selloff amid growing concerns that the apparent end of China’s zero-Covid policy could lead to a surge in cases across the globe and trigger worldwide restrictions. The US announced that it will require air passengers from China to show a negative virus test, while Italy said it would test arrivals from the Asian nation and reported that almost half of passengers on two flights from China to Milan tested positive. Investors were also cautious about macroeconomic headwinds next year, with more interest rate hikes and a possible recession seen on the horizon. The German DAX was down 0.3% and the benchmark Stoxx 600 retreated 0.5%. Sectors previously hit by pandemic-era restrictions, such as travel and leisure, were among the worst performers. The Shanghai Composite fell 0.44% to close at 3,074 while the Shenzhen Component lost 0.13% to 10,996 on Thursday, sliding for the second straight session and tracking losses among global peers, amid mounting fears that the end of China’s zero-Covid policy could lead to a surge in cases across the globe and trigger worldwide restrictions.
Currencies: Early today the dollar index was down 0.13%, EUR/USD was up 0.23% and USD/JPY was down 0.49%.
Energy: June WTI crude oil prices this morning are down 1.46%, and June gasoline is down 1.58%.