Boxed beef cutout values this afternoon were higher on good demand and light to moderate offerings, the USDA said.
- Choice was up $1.23 to $206.53/cwt.
- Select was $2.25 higher to $201.16.
In negotiated cash sales in Nebraska, there was no reportable trade, the USDA said. In Iowa-Minnesota, there were no reportable live sales, and 39 head sold dressed for $179.
“A stabilization in the stock market should increase consumer confidence and increase consumer spending on products like beef,” Stewart-Peterson said. “Still, beef fundamentals do not look overly friendly, with production running 5-6% ahead of last year, dressed weights increasing contra-seasonally and a sharp drop in the cash markets last week.”
The market faced short-term demand concerns amid expectations of increased supplies. “Traders remain concerned over short-term retail demand for beef as the outlook for increasing supplies ahead would suggest that cattle could quickly back up in the country,” the Hightower Report said.