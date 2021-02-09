 Skip to main content
Cattle

Cash trade is underdeveloped early this week, and Total Farm Marketing expects it to stay that way until later this week. “With carcass values strong and cold weather, we expect the trend to be higher,” they said.

The April contract is holding a $10 premium over the cash market, adding to thoughts a run higher in the cash market is coming, The Hightower Report said. The average premium over the last five years is $2 at this point in the season.

Outside markets

Stocks: March E-mini S&Ps this morning were down 0.21% this morning. Early this morning in Europe, the Euro Stoxx 50 was down 0.33%, France’s CAC 40 was down 0.08%, Germany’s DAX Index fell by 0.36% and London’s FTSE 100 was up 0.15%. In Asian markets, Shanghai’s Composite Index rose 2.01% overnight, while Japan’s Nikkei Stock Index finished up 0.40%.

Currencies: Early today the dollar index was down 0.32%, EUR/USD was up 0.40% and USD/JPY was down 0.49%.

Energy: March WTI crude oil prices this morning are down 44 cents (0.72%), and March gasoline is down 1.03%.

