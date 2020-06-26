Boxed beef cutout values this afternoon were lower on Choice and Select, USDA said.
- Choice fell $1.09 to $207.17/cwt.
- Select went down $1.08 to $198.85.
In negotiated cash sales in Nebraska, the USDA reported 83 head sold dressed at $155, with 171 head sold live at $95. In Iowa/Minnesota, 106 head were sold live at $98, and no dressed sales.
“Cash trade stays pressured with the large buildup of slaughter animals due to COVID-19,” Stewart-Peterson said. “Weekly slaughter has moved back to pre-lockdown levels, but supplies are plentiful, weighing on the cash market. So, demand remains the key, and with retail values being soft, domestic demand has been moderate.”
Cash markets are staying weak, Virginia McGathey of McGathey Commodities said. There are worries about summer demand from consumers and restaurants as coronavirus seems to be resurging in some areas.