The market has remained in a consolidation pattern since mid-June, while beef prices have reached record levels for this time of the year, The Hightower Report said.
Feeders have been moving steadily higher, but seasonality could be a concern. The September contract is trading nearly $20 higher off the May lows, Total Farm Marketing said.
Outside markets
Stocks: September E-mini S&Ps this morning were down 0.10%. Early this morning in Europe, the Euro Stoxx 50 was up 0.10%, France’s CAC 40 was up 0.24%, Germany’s DAX Index down by 0.02% and London’s FTSE 100 up 0.47%. Stock markets in Europe were mixed, with England the biggest winner as “the FTSE 100 rose above 7,180 on Wednesday, its highest level since February 2020, led by banking and mining stocks, as investors weighed a strong earnings season and hopes of solid economic recovery against concerns over the rapid spread of the Delta variant in Asia,” TradingEconomics.com said. In Asian markets, stocks are up. On the pandemic front, over 80% of elderly people in Japan have been fully vaccinated and COVID-19 inoculations for people in their 40s and 50s are accelerating, TradingEconomics.com said. Shanghai’s Composite Index was up 0.10% overnight, while Japan’s Nikkei Stock Index finished up 0.62%.
Currencies: Early today the dollar index was up 0.10%, EUR/USD was down 0.03% and USD/JPY was up 0.12%.
Energy: September WTI crude oil prices this morning are down cents (1.11%), and September gasoline is up 1.16%.