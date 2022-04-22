The feeder market saw buying strength supported by the live cattle strength, and lower trade in the grain markets, said Matthew Strelow of Total Farm Marketing. April feeders are still tied to the index, slipped .76 to 153.90 but is running at a discount to front-month futures and could be a limiting factor.
USDA confirmed cash cattle business in Kansas and the North from $144 to $147 on Thursday, but trade was light and the week’s bulk of activity has been near $140, said Alan Brugler of Brugler Marketing.
Outside markets
Stocks: June E-mini S&Ps were down 0.18% this morning. Early this morning in Europe, the Euro Stoxx 50 was down 1.92%, France’s CAC 40 was down 1.52%, Germany’s DAX Index fell by 1.79% and London’s FTSE 100 was down 0.88%. European equity markets traded lower on Friday, with Germany’s DAX down more than 1% amid concerns about central banks tightening into a slowing global economy. Fed Chair Powell said later Thursday during the IMF debate that it is appropriate to be moving a little more quickly to raise interest rates and that a half-point interest rate increase will be on the table next month. In Europe, hawkish comments from several ECB officials including ECB Luis de Guindos suggested the central bank could start raising rates in July. Meanwhile, investors remain cautious ahead of the second round of elections in France Sunday, with incumbent Macron ahead in the polls. All European subsectors were in the red, with retail and tech stocks leading losses. Among single shares, German software giant SAP fell after flagging a revenue hit of €300 million amid its exit from Russia. The Shanghai Composite rose 0.2% to close at 3,087 while the Shenzhen Component fell 0.3% to 11,052 on Friday, holding near 2-year lows, as strict Covid lockdowns put more downward pressures on growth at a time of mounting geopolitical tensions and rising global interest rates, while authorities have so far opted for measured policy moves. Central bank governor Yi Gang said Friday China will provide policy support for the real economy, and monetary policy will focus on supporting small firms and sectors hit by Covid outbreaks. China’s top securities regulator also asked institutional investors on Thursday to invest more in equities to help limit short-term market fluctuations. Technology and healthcare stocks slumped, including Naura Technology (-2.9%), Shijiazhuang Yilin (-8.8%) and Walvax Biotechnology (-7.7%). Meanwhile, Chinese oil giant CNOOC jumped another 10% after rallying 28% on its debut. The benchmark indexes declined for the third straight week.
People are also reading…
Currencies: Early today the dollar index was up 0.27%, EUR/USD was down 0.03% and USD/JPY was unchanged.
Energy: June WTI crude oil prices this morning are down 1.24%, and June gasoline is down 0.95%.