Boxed beef cutout values this afternoon were lower on Choice and Select, the USDA said.
- Choice down 3.00 to $259.55/cwt.
- Select down 89 cents to $247.34/cwt.
In negotiated cash sales in Nebraska, the USDA reported 1,804 head sold live at $146.00 and 191 head sold dressed at $232. In negotiated cash sales in Iowa/Minnesota, the USDA reported 1,102 head sold live at $144.93 and 246 head sold dressed at $230.00.
Monday was a picture perfect example when corn drops, feeder cattle trade up., according to Chris Lehner of ADM Financial Services.
The trade is looking for cattle weights to come down and beef production to slow down, but weights are still high, according to The Hightower Report.