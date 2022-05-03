 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit

Cattle

Boxed beef cutout values this afternoon were lower on Choice and Select, the USDA said.

  • Choice down 3.00 to $259.55/cwt.
  • Select down 89 cents to $247.34/cwt.

In negotiated cash sales in Nebraska, the USDA reported 1,804 head sold live at $146.00 and 191 head sold dressed at $232. In negotiated cash sales in Iowa/Minnesota, the USDA reported 1,102 head sold live at $144.93 and 246 head sold dressed at $230.00.

Monday was a picture perfect example when corn drops, feeder cattle trade up., according to Chris Lehner of ADM Financial Services.

The trade is looking for cattle weights to come down and beef production to slow down, but weights are still high, according to The Hightower Report.

CropWatch Weekly Update

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

Most Popular

Cattle

April cattle ended its trading life on Friday, finishing at 141.900, after gaining 3.400 on its last day. June cattle posted its lowest close …

Cattle

Choice down 2.43 to $264.17/cwt.

Cattle

Live cattle futures traded higher on Tuesday supported by cash prices, but the strong grain market led selling in the feeder complex, said Mat…

Cattle

Feeder cattle futures may be looking to carve out a near-term low. Buying support stepped into the market after Wednesday’s strong sell off, p…

Cattle

Boxed beef cutout values this afternoon were lower on Choice and Select, the USDA said.

Cattle

The supply factor is providing some “underlying support,” The Hightower Report said, but beef prices are at their lowest points in over a mont…

Cattle

Boxed beef cutout values this afternoon were lower on Choice and Select, the USDA said.

Cattle

Boxed beef cutout values this afternoon were lower on Choice and Select, the USDA said.

Cattle

Boxed beef cutout values this afternoon were higher on Choice and lower on Select, the USDA said.

Cattle

Cattle futures shot up to start May, with weakness in the grain market providing support, Alan Brugler of Barchart said. Front month contracts…

Marketplace

Find the equipment you're looking for

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

Breaking News