 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit
Cattle

Cattle

Boxed beef cutout values this afternoon were higher on Choice and Select, the USDA said.

  • Choice was up $4.22 to $276.04.
  • Select was up $5.40 to $266.50.

In negotiated cash sales in Iowa/Minnesota, USDA reported 43 head sold live at $137.

Traders remain concerned that the record case counts for COVID will hurt demand and that helped prompt selling, according to The Hightower Report.

Weights are increasing and steady to weaker cash markets didn’t help the futures, according to Total Farm Marketing.

CropWatch Weekly Update

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

Most Popular

Iowa Farmer Today

Cattle

The cattle market is still trending higher, but the weak price action has tested lower support levels as money flow has been moving out of the…

Iowa Farmer Today

Cattle

Boxed beef cutout values this afternoon were higher on Choice and Select, the USDA said.

Iowa Farmer Today

Cattle

After the “aggressive” selloff in the stock market over the past three days, a bounceback may spell good news for cattle markets, The Hightowe…

Iowa Farmer Today

Cattle

  • Updated

The Choice and Select reports were delayed due to technical difficulties at USDA.

Iowa Farmer Today

Cattle

Last week’s slaughter was reported at 620,000 head, a disappointment to the entire industry and– none more than cattle feeders who sensed a re…

Iowa Farmer Today

Cattle

Boxed beef cutout values this afternoon were higher on Choice and Select, the USDA said.

Iowa Farmer Today

Cattle

Boxed beef cutout values this afternoon were higher on Choice and Select, the USDA said.

Iowa Farmer Today

Cattle

Cattle futures are called steady to higher on follow-through from Friday’s strong finish, said Matthew Strelow of Total Farm Marketing. The mo…

Iowa Farmer Today

Cattle

Despite lower closes yesterday and mixed calls this morning, the cattle market “is still trending higher,” Total Farm Marketing said. However,…

Iowa Farmer Today

Cattle

Boxed beef cutout values this afternoon were higher on Choice and Select, the USDA said.

Marketplace

Find the equipment you're looking for

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

Breaking News