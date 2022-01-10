Boxed beef cutout values this afternoon were higher on Choice and Select, the USDA said.
- Choice was up $4.22 to $276.04.
- Select was up $5.40 to $266.50.
In negotiated cash sales in Iowa/Minnesota, USDA reported 43 head sold live at $137.
Traders remain concerned that the record case counts for COVID will hurt demand and that helped prompt selling, according to The Hightower Report.
Weights are increasing and steady to weaker cash markets didn’t help the futures, according to Total Farm Marketing.