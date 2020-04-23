“With kill levels down by 20% right now the wholesale beef market is on fire,” Allendale said.
It was up 15.06 last week. This week it is up 36.76. Yesterday’s jump was 15.90. Yesterday’s $275.75/cwt. quote surpasses the previous record of $265.59 from May 9, 2015 (back when expansion was beginning and heifers were held back from feedlots), Allendale said.
The cattle market had a cold storage cushion before slaughter losses, Brugler Marketing said.
“The market is in a position to rally sharply if the slaughter pace can pick up steam,” the Hightower Report said, but cautioned, “For now, the short-term news flow is negative as the slow slaughter could quickly cause cattle to back up in the country.”
Outside markets
Stocks: June E-mini S&Ps this morning were up 0.06%. The Euro Stoxx 50 was up 0.11%, France’s CAC 40 was up 0.21%, Germany’s DAX Index was down by 0.18% percent and London’s FTSE 100 was down 0.21%. Stock markets in Europe were mixed today with weaker-than-expected data showing the Eurozone's private sector activity contracted at a record pace during April. Meanwhile, investor focus turns to the EU summit later in the day at which European leaders are set to discuss budgetary action to support the economies hit by the coronavirus crisis, TradingEconomics.com said. In Asian markets, trade was mixed. Shanghai’s Composite Index up was 0.09% overnight, while Japan’s Nikkei Stock Index finished down 1.52%.
Currencies: Early today the dollar index was down 0.02%, EUR/USD was down 0.50% and USD/JPY was down 0.19%.
Energy: June WTI crude oil prices rose his morning are by 13.93%, and June gasoline is up 9.25%.