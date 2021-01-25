 Skip to main content
Cattle

Cattle

Boxed beef cutout values this afternoon were higher on Choice and Select, USDA said.

  • Choice rose $3.91 to $226.73.
  • Select went up $2.87 to to $216.21

There were no reported negotiated cash sales in Nebraska or Iowa/Minnesota, the USDA said.

The January cattle on feed report was mostly as expected, according to Karl Setzer of Agrivisor. As of Jan. 1, the U.S. had 11.97 million head of cattle on feed, slightly less than the trade was expecting..

The market traded on both sides of unchanged but overall the beef and pork complexes have responded well to the rally in the grain markets, according to Virginia McGathey of the CME Group.

CropWatch Weekly Update

