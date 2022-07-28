 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
Cattle

Cattle markets are “in an overall uptrend,” Total Farm Marketing said, but a softer cash tone may out weigh retail strength. “Prices are consolidating and challenging levels of support.”

Traders are continuing to watch the hot weather in heavy production areas, The Hightower Report said. With an increase of extreme heat, slaughter pace for cow and non-fed cattle may rise which would be bearish in the short term.

Outside markets

Stocks: September E-mini S&Ps this morning were down 0.07% this morning. Early this morning in Europe, the Euro Stoxx 50 was up 0.25%, France’s CAC 40 was up 0.34%, Germany’s DAX Index increased by 0.04% and London’s FTSE 100 was down 0.19%. Yesterday marked a “slew” of economic data, from interest rate hikes to Q2 profits being announced, Tradingeconomics.com said. “Germany’s annual inflation rate eased in July, albeit by less than expected, while consumer morale in the Eurozone fell to a new all-time low and the economic sentiment indicator fell more than expected in July.” In Asian markets, Shanghai’s Composite Index rose 0.21% overnight, while Japan’s Nikkei Stock Index finished up 0.42%.

Currencies: Early today the dollar index was up 0.15%, EUR/USD was down 0.39% and USD/JPY was down 1.18%.

Energy: September WTI crude oil prices this morning are up $1.40 (1.44%), and September gasoline is down 0.37%.

