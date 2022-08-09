 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit

Cattle

Boxed beef cutout values this afternoon were down on Choice and Select, the USDA said.

  • Choice down $1.51 to $264.73/cwt.
  • Select down $1.16 to $237.70/cwt.

People are also reading…

In negotiated cash sales in Nebraska, the USDA reported none sold live or dressed. In negotiated cash sales in Iowa/Minnesota, the USDA reported 130 head sold live at $144 and 160 head sold dressed at $230.

USDA estimated Monday’s FI cattle slaughter at 119,000. That is down 5,000 head from last week but up 6,000 head from the same week last year, according to Alan Brugler of Barchart.

Talk of the overbought condition of the market and the idea that the market is finding aggressive buyers in the October contract even though supply tightness does not develop until later this year and early 2023 has helped to pressure, according to The Hightower Report.

Be the first to know

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

Most Popular

Cattle

Boxed beef cutout values this afternoon were higher on Choice and steady on Select, the USDA said.

Cattle

Boxed beef cutout values this afternoon were lower on Choice and Select, the USDA said.

Cattle

Boxed beef cutout values this afternoon were lower on Choice and Select, the USDA said.

Cattle

Boxed beef cutout values this afternoon were lower on Choice and Select, the USDA said.

Cattle

According to the Export Sales report, weekly beef bookings down from sales from each of the past two weeks and was 20% weaker than the same we…

Cattle

The cattle market remains in a steady uptrend, according to The Hightower Report.

Cattle

Boxed beef cutout values this afternoon were lower on Choice and Select, the USDA said.

Cattle

USDA’s wholesale boxed beef prices faded on Tuesday with the afternoon quotes showing a $2.14 decline in choice and a $1.35 drop for select, s…

Cattle

Traders await this afternoon’s USDA Cattle Inventory and On Feed reports. “The data should still reflect a tightening cattle supply,” Total Fa…

Cattle

Beef production was up 3% last week over last year, even with lower weights, according to The Hightower Report.

Marketplace

Find the equipment you're looking for

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

Breaking News