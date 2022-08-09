Boxed beef cutout values this afternoon were down on Choice and Select, the USDA said.
- Choice down $1.51 to $264.73/cwt.
- Select down $1.16 to $237.70/cwt.
In negotiated cash sales in Nebraska, the USDA reported none sold live or dressed. In negotiated cash sales in Iowa/Minnesota, the USDA reported 130 head sold live at $144 and 160 head sold dressed at $230.
USDA estimated Monday’s FI cattle slaughter at 119,000. That is down 5,000 head from last week but up 6,000 head from the same week last year, according to Alan Brugler of Barchart.
Talk of the overbought condition of the market and the idea that the market is finding aggressive buyers in the October contract even though supply tightness does not develop until later this year and early 2023 has helped to pressure, according to The Hightower Report.