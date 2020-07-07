Boxed beef cutout values this afternoon were steady on Choice and Select, the USDA said.
- Choice was down 16 cents to $205.30/cwt.
- Select was 13 cents lower to $196.84.
In negotiated cash sales in Nebraska, the USDA reported no live sales, and 2,694 head sold dressed for $152-160. In Iowa-Minnesota, there were 1,545 head sold live for $97-100, and 447 head sold dressed for $157-160.
“Slaughter last week was 1.5% higher than the same week last year and beef production was up 5.3% from the same week last year due to heavy weights,” Stewart-Peterson said. “With restaurant demand in question due to the spread of coronavirus, it could be difficult to expect beef values to continue stabilizing.”
August cattle was trying to hold a premium to cash markets. “With cash markets trading near $93-$95, August is attempting to hold a premium to the cash,” the Hightower Report said. “Boxed beef cut-out values at midsession came in at $206.04, up $0.58 on the day.”