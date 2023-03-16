Technical action “remains weak,” The Hightower Report said, but fundamentals look positive moving into the second quarter. “With speculators holding a hefty net long position … there is a long liquidation selling threat.”
“Three already is concern that consumers won’t have enough money to buy meat as cutout prices have risen and now banking system integrity is another thing for traders to worry about,” Walsh Trading said.
Outside markets
Stocks: June E-mini S&Ps this morning were down 0.31% this morning. Early this morning in Europe, the Euro Stoxx 50 was up 0.82%, France’s CAC 40 was up 0.13%, Germany’s DAX Index fell by 0.15% and London’s FTSE 100 was down 0.13%. “Some of the fears of a broader threat to the global financial system after the collapse of some American regional banks and the turmoil at Credit Suisse eased after the latter announced that it has arranged to borrow as much as 50 billion francs,” Tradingeconomics.com said. In Asian markets, Shanghai’s Composite Index fell 1.12% overnight, while Japan’s Nikkei Stock Index finished down 0.80%.
Currencies: Early today the dollar index was down 0.09%, EUR/USD was up 0.17% and USD/JPY was up 0.70%.
Energy: April WTI crude oil prices this morning are down 79 cents (1.17%), and May gasoline is down 1.14%.