Boxed beef cutout values this afternoon were firm to higher on moderate to fairly good demand and moderate offerings, the USDA said.
- Choice was up $1.98 to $207.07/cwt.
- Select rose 67 cents to $202.37.
In negotiated cash sales in Nebraska, the USDA said there were no reportable live sales, and 253 head sold dressed for $187. In Iowa-Minnesota, there were 342 head sold live for $118-119, and 1,633 head sold dressed for $187.
The Cattle on Feed report at the end of last week appeared supportive, but the virus and stock market concerns were too much of an obstacle. “Friday’s Cattle on Feed report was considered supportive which belies the negativity today,” Stewart-Peterson said. “Cash cattle trade was choppy, though the 5-area average last was up 80 cents for the week.”
The virus issues in South Korea were a major factor. “South Korea is now struggling with the coronavirus outbreak and is a major buyer of U.S. beef, it is not hard to tell where much of today’s selling pressure is coming from,” Stewart-Peterson said. “April lives are trading at their lowest levels since September 20.”