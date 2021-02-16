 Skip to main content
Cattle

  Updated

Boxed beef cutout values this afternoon were higher on Choice and Select, USDA said.

  • Choice was up $2.33 to $234.77/cwt.
  • Select was up 62 cents to $222.03.

There were no reported negotiated cash sales in Nebraska or Iowa/Minnesota, USDA said.

The winter storm could cause a sharp drop in average weights and some increased death loss, but is also likely to be a negative factor for short-term demand, according to The Hightower Report.

The rally in corn continues to threaten the live cattle market, according to Total Farm Marketing.

CropWatch Weekly Update

