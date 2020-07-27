Friday’s Cattle on Feed report held a bullish placement surprise which should keep buying interest int the market, according to Jody Lawrence of Strategic Trading Advisors. December cattle have rallied almost $10 over the past five weeks and continue to have both bullish technical and fundamental factors.
The continued push higher in average weights would point to potential burdensome supply if slaughter levels pick up at all, according to The Hightower Report. Traders will monitor USDA reports this afternoon and remain concerned with the higher-than-normal premium futures hold to the cash market.
Outside markets
Stocks: June E-mini S&Ps were up 0.58% this morning. Early this morning in Europe, the Euro Stoxx 50 was up 0.15%, France’s CAC 40 was down 0.16%, Germany’s DAX Index rose by 0.28% and London’s FTSE 100 was down 0.17%. European stocks traded mostly lower on Monday, amid surging coronavirus infections worldwide. The number of new infections surged in China, Spain, Australia, Hong Kong and the United States. Meanwhile, Britain and several other European countries have reimposed measures to limit travel to Spain. The Shanghai Composite Index reversed its gains and fell 19 points or 0.6% to 3,177 on Monday at around 01:15 PM Shanghai time, amid growing tensions between Beijing and China after US consulate in Chengdu had closed today as of 10 a.m. local time and rising coronavirus cases in China.
Currencies: Early today the dollar index was down 0.67%, EUR/USD was up 0.59% and USD/JPY was down 0.79%.
Energy: June WTI crude oil prices this morning are up 14 cents (0.34%), and June gasoline is up 0.76%.