Boxed beef cutout values this afternoon were higher on Choice and Select, the USDA said.
- Choice up 2.12 to $267.54/cwt.
- Select up 2.15 to $248.65/cwt.
In negotiated cash sales in Nebraska, the USDA reported none sold live or dressed. In negotiated cash sales in Iowa/Minnesota, the USDA reported 37 head sold live at $140 and none sold dressed.
With packer profit margins already strong the higher trade in the beef market could support a steady or higher tone in the cash market just ahead, according to The Hightower Report.
USDA reported the week’s FI cattle slaughter at 644,000 head through Saturday. That trails last week by 36k head on a light Saturday kill, but exceeds the same week last year by 14k head. YTD slaughter is estimated 0.7% ahead of last year’s pace with 13.653m head killed, according to Alan Brugler of Barchart.