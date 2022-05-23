The higher-than-expected total cattle and slightly heavier placement number still shows plenty of cattle available and that could weigh on prices to start this week, said Matthew Strelow of Total Farm Marketing. The cattle market is heavily oversold, and a lot of negative news could be priced in, as the market may be close to a seasonal low for the spring. Beyond the cattle numbers, the weak equity market keeps the pressure on the cattle market.
In Friday’s report, cattle on feed came in at $1.02, and that was about as expected, said Joe Vaclavik of Standard Grain. That was the highest on-feed number since 1996, which makes it a slightly bearish report.
Outside markets
Stocks: June E-mini S&Ps were up 0.99% this morning. Early this morning in Europe, the Euro Stoxx 50 was up 0.82%, France’s CAC 40 was up 0.37%, Germany’s DAX Index rose by 0.91% and London’s FTSE 100 was up 1.14%. European equity markets climbed 1% on Monday, with retail stocks among the best performers as a recovery seen at the end of last week continues despite worries about the global economic outlook. Germany's DAX was lifted by gains in the units of technology group Siemens AG. Siemens Energy was up almost 4% after launching a €4.05 billion bid for minority holdings in struggling wind turbine unit Siemens Gamesa (up 5.8%). In addition, the Ifo Business Climate indicator for Germany unexpectedly rose to a 3-month high of 93, indicating Europe's largest economy continues to show no signs of a recession. Elsewhere, Beijing reported a jump in Covid-19 cases over the weekend, bringing the total number of infections to 1,493 since April 22nd. Later this week, European traders await the flash S&P Global PMI surveys, with all the region set to record a slowdown across both the manufacturing and the services sector due to the war in Ukraine and as the recovery from the pandemic starts to fade.
Currencies: Early today the dollar index was down 0.98%, EUR/USD was up 1.08% and USD/JPY was down 0.25%.
Energy: June WTI crude oil prices this morning are up 1.14%, and June gasoline is up 0.48%.