Cattle

Cash markets were typically quiet on Monday, with expectations for trade to remain steady this week and pick up as the week moves along, Total Farm Marketing said. “August cattle pulled back to the level of anticipated cash, and October stayed under pressure given the premium in that market to the current cash market.”

“Technically, charts looked weak and concerning, but the price action later in the day was supportive, and could bring some follow through higher today,” Total Farm Marketing said.

Stocks: September E-mini S&Ps this morning were up 0.49% this morning. Early this morning in Europe, the Euro Stoxx 50 was up 0.73%, France’s CAC 40 was up 0.83%, Germany’s DAX Index increased by 0.29% and London’s FTSE 100 was up 0.46%. In Asian markets, Shanghai’s Composite Index fell 0.06% overnight, while Japan’s Nikkei Stock Index finished down 0.92%.

Currencies: Early today the dollar index was up 0.19%, EUR/USD was down 0.22% and USD/JPY was up 0.14%.

Energy: September WTI crude oil prices this morning are up 9 cents (0.14%), and September gasoline is down 0.07%.

CropWatch Weekly Update

