Boxed beef cutout values this afternoon were higher on good demand and moderate offerings, the USDA said.
- Choice was up $1.64 to $208.09/cwt.
- Select was $1.92 higher to $205.71.
In negotiated cash sales in Nebraska, the USDA reported 414 head sold live for $120, and 412 head sold dressed for $190-192. In Iowa-Minnesota, there were 172 head sold live for $119, and 258 head sold dressed for $190.
“Cattle virtually limit up,” Virginia McGathey, McGathey Commodities, said. “The market was really really strong today. The futures fall was just too far too fast. The oversold conditions and the long weekend ahead had traders scrambling to cover their shorts. Also, 2020 promises to have a short squeeze with the supplies this year, later on in the year.”
Analysts have concerns about production, although the market may have overreacted to it. “Domestic production looks heavy for the near term though many traders view the recent selloff as too much too soon,” Stewart-Peterson said. “Apr lives have pushed through their 10 and 200-day moving average levels for the first time since the selloff began.”