Boxed beef cutout values lower on light demand and moderate offerings. Select and choice rib and loin cuts weak to lower while chuck cuts steady to firm. Choice round cuts weak while Select higher.
- Choice rose $1.73 to $253.57/cwt
- Select up $0.92 to $242.17/cwt
The cattle market was able to finish much stronger in April contracts, but some deferred contracts were lower, Joe Vaclavik of Standard Grain said.
The price decline in the futures market has slowed forward contracting of fed cattle, according to The Cattle Report.