 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit

Cattle

The lower beef market over the past few sessions “opens the door for a weaker cash tone just ahead,” The Hightower Report said. “This continues to clash with a bullish supply outlook.”

A sharp break in the beef market “may be enough to spark some short-term weakness in the cash market,” the Hightower Report said. “Consumer demand may not be quite as strong as suspected and holiday beef bookings appear to be complete.”

People are also reading…

Outside markets

Stocks: December E-mini S&Ps this morning were down 0.46% this morning. Early this morning in Europe, the Euro Stoxx 50 was up 0.80%, France’s CAC 40 was down 0.19%, Germany’s DAX Index fell by 0.57% and London’s FTSE 100 was down 0.19%. In Asian markets, Shanghai’s Composite Index rose 0.02% overnight, while Japan’s Nikkei Stock Index finished up 0.34%.

Currencies: Early today the dollar index was down 0.12%, EUR/USD was up 0.17% and USD/JPY was down 0.24%.

Energy: January WTI crude oil prices this morning are down 21 cents (0.29%), and January gasoline is down 0.20%.

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

Most Popular

Cattle

Boxed beef cutout values this afternoon were lower on Choice and Select, the USDA said.

Cattle

Boxed beef cutout values this afternoon were higher on Choice and lower on Select, the USDA said.

Cattle

Boxed beef cutout values this afternoon were lower on Choice and steady on Select, the USDA said.

Cattle

“The lower beef market last week opens the door for a weaker cash tone ahead. However, this clashes with a bullish supply outlook ahead,” The …

Cattle

Boxed beef cutout values this afternoon were lower on both Choice and Select, the USDA said.

Cattle

Tightening supply and better demand may keep trend up, The Hightower Report said this morning. ” The general demand tone has been better than …

Cattle

The expected drop in beef production from the fourth quarter to the first quarter makes a bullish setup. First quarter production is expected …

Cattle

Boxed beef cutout values this afternoon were higher on Choice and lower on Select, the USDA said.

Cattle

The first-half outlook for 2023 shows tightening beef supply, “which should be supportive,” The Hightower Report said. “Good support for Febru…

Cattle

“Price action is improved but follow through will be key,” Total Farm Marketing said. “Strong price recovery led by cash markets on Wednesday.…

Marketplace

Find the equipment you're looking for

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

Breaking News