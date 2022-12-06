The lower beef market over the past few sessions “opens the door for a weaker cash tone just ahead,” The Hightower Report said. “This continues to clash with a bullish supply outlook.”
A sharp break in the beef market “may be enough to spark some short-term weakness in the cash market,” the Hightower Report said. “Consumer demand may not be quite as strong as suspected and holiday beef bookings appear to be complete.”
Outside markets
Stocks: December E-mini S&Ps this morning were down 0.46% this morning. Early this morning in Europe, the Euro Stoxx 50 was up 0.80%, France’s CAC 40 was down 0.19%, Germany’s DAX Index fell by 0.57% and London’s FTSE 100 was down 0.19%. In Asian markets, Shanghai’s Composite Index rose 0.02% overnight, while Japan’s Nikkei Stock Index finished up 0.34%.
Currencies: Early today the dollar index was down 0.12%, EUR/USD was up 0.17% and USD/JPY was down 0.24%.
Energy: January WTI crude oil prices this morning are down 21 cents (0.29%), and January gasoline is down 0.20%.