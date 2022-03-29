Boxed beef cutout values this afternoon were higher on both Choice and Select, the USDA said.
- Choice was up 63 cents to $264.50.
- Select was down $1.48 to $254.84.
There were no reported negotiated cash sales.
The June cattle contract closed “sharply higher” today, moving to their highest levels in March thus far. “Ideas that a cease-fire will help support consumer confidence and better demand for high-priced beef helped to support,” The Hightower Report said.
“The outlook for lower production in the second quarter as compared with the first quarter has helped to support,” they said.