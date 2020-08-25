The bearish tilt to the USDA cattle on feed report would suggest the slaughter pace can pick up, but beef demand remains surprisingly strong. “If beef prices stay firm, it is unlikely to see a setback in cash markets,” The Hightower Report said this morning.
Trading for cash cattle was active overnight and it is something that Mike Lung at Allendale will be watching throughout the day, he said earlier this morning.
The packers still have a good margin of $338.48 as of August 21. The delivery system has a way of equaling out prices and moving cattle when the packer fails to bid on an equal basis, according to Dan Morgan, with VBI Co.
Outside markets
Stocks: September E-mini S&Ps this morning were up 0.39%. Early this morning in Europe, the Euro Stoxx 50 was up 0.75%, France’s CAC 40 was up 0.89%, Germany’s DAX Index was up by 0.74% and London’s FTSE 100 was up 0.15%. European stock markets traded in the green for a second consecutive day today after Washington and Beijing reaffirmed their commitment to the Phase One trade deal following a call between top officials from both sides. “At the same time, hopes for a COVID-19 treatment helped to lift sentiment, amid news about the start of AstraZeneca's early stage trials for an antibody and the prospect of using the blood plasma from recovered patients as a treatment,” TradingEconomics.com said. Asian markets were mixed as the Shanghai Composite lost 12.06 points on Tuesday after Chinese Premier Xi Jinping warned that the world's second-biggest economy is facing a period of "turbulent change" as external risks rise. Meantime, U.S. and China reaffirmed their commitment to the Phase 1 trade deal in a phone call, said Trading Economics.com. Shanghai’s Composite Index was down 0.36% overnight, while Japan’s Nikkei Stock Index finished up 1.35%.
Currencies: Early today the dollar index was down 0.18%, EUR/USD was up 0.25% and USD/JPY was up 0.43%.
Energy: October WTI crude oil prices this morning are up 0.42%, and October gasoline is up 1.04%.