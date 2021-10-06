 Skip to main content
Cattle

Boxed beef cutout values this afternoon were lower on both Choice and Select, the USDA said.

  • Choice was down $1.09 to $286.62/cwt.
  • Select was $4.87 lower to $262.91.

In negotiated cash sales in Nebraska, the USDA reported 5,918 head sold live for $122-124, and 7,711 head sold dressed for $193-196. In Iowa/Minnesota, there were 974 head sold live for $122-124, and 2,503 head sold dressed for $192-196.

“With total beef slaughter down 4.1 from last year, cattle numbers may be tightening, but packers are still passive in their bids for cash cattle,” Total Farm Marketing said. “With daily slaughter at 121,000 today, which was 5,000 head over last week, there still doesn’t seem to be any urgency for packers to bid up for cattle.”

Traders were watching what impact yesterday’s cash trades had for cattle futures markets today. “Tuesday cash trades were mostly $124 on light Southern activity,” Brugler Marketing said. “USDA also mentioned some $122 sales in Kansas. Feeder cattle futures trading has the board up by triple digits with gains of as much as $1.60 so far.”

CropWatch Weekly Update

