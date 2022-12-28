 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
Cattle

Cattle rallied out of the gate on Tuesday, working Feb. up to $158.42 – a new contract high, before fading into a mixed close to start the short week, Alan Brugler of Barchart said this morning.

The tightening supply outlook continues to provide underlying support, according to The Hightower Report. “The market is overbought which is a concern for the bulls, but the strong uptrend in open interest is a positive,” The Hightower Report said today.

Outside markets

Stocks: March E-mini S&Ps this morning were up 0.30%. Early this morning in Europe, the Euro Stoxx 50 was up 0.10%, France’s CAC 40 was up 0.22%, Germany’s DAX Index increased by 0.06% and London’s FTSE 100 was up 0.89%. Stock markets in Europe traded up slightly, as traders worry China’s reopening would add further inflationary pressures to the global economy at a time major central banks are already set to continue to tighten monetary policy, TradingEconomics.com said. In Asian markets, China snapped a two-day advance tracking U.S. shares lower, as fears grow that China’s reopening would add inflationary pressures to the global economy, TradingEconomics.com said. Shanghai’s Composite Index was down 0.26% overnight, while Japan’s Nikkei Stock Index finished up 0.02%.

Currencies: Early today the dollar index was up 0.16%, EUR/USD was up 0.06% and USD/JPY was up 0.66%.

Energy: February WTI crude oil prices this morning are down 21cents (0.26%), and Febuary gasoline is down 0.26%.

