Cattle

Boxed beef cutout values this afternoon were higher on Choice and lower on Select, the USDA said.

  • Choice up 2.12 to $246.75/cwt.
  • Select down 97 cents to $212.85/cwt.

In negotiated cash sales in Nebraska, the USDA reported none sold live or dressed. In negotiated cash sales in Iowa/Minnesota, the USDA reported none sold live and 37 head sold dressed at $226.00

Packer profit margins took a hit with the break in the beef market this week and could spark lower cash market trade, according to The Hightower Report.

USDA estimated Monday’s FI cattle slaughter at 128k head, compared to 127k last week and 118k head during Monday last year. , according Alan Brugler of Barchart.

