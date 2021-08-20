- Choice rose $3.43 to $345.06/cwt.
- Select rose $2.12 to $318.53/cwt.
In negotiated cash sales in Nebraska, the USDA reported none sold live or dressed. In negotiated cash sales in Iowa/Minnesota, the USDA reported 614 head sold live at $127-128.86 and 345 head sold dressed at $204.65.
The cattle on feed report had on feed at 98.1% vs. 98.2% estimated, placements at 91.9% vs. 93.1% estimated, and marketing’s at 95.5% vs. 96.7% estimated, according to CHS Hedging.
Marketings are also estimated to be down year over year with survey responses averaging for a 3.6% drop, according to Alan Brugler of Barchart.