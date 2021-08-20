 Skip to main content
Cattle

Cattle

  • Choice rose $3.43 to $345.06/cwt.
  • Select rose $2.12 to $318.53/cwt.

In negotiated cash sales in Nebraska, the USDA reported none sold live or dressed. In negotiated cash sales in Iowa/Minnesota, the USDA reported 614 head sold live at $127-128.86 and 345 head sold dressed at $204.65.

The cattle on feed report had on feed at 98.1% vs. 98.2% estimated, placements at 91.9% vs. 93.1% estimated, and marketing’s at 95.5% vs. 96.7% estimated, according to CHS Hedging.

Marketings are also estimated to be down year over year with survey responses averaging for a 3.6% drop, according to Alan Brugler of Barchart.

Cattle

The USDA report's revising expected beef production for the balance of this year and next lower, isn't a surprise. "The downward revision was …

Cattle

Boxed beef cutout values this afternoon were higher on both Choice and Select, the USDA said.

Cattle

Cattle

Cattle

  • Updated

The cattle market "is set up to see higher cash trade this week," The Hightower report said, and it will be monitored closely.

