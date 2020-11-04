The cattle market is putting out mixed signals as traders fear a slowdown in slaughter due to coronavirus issues, according to The Hightower Report. Beef prices were higher yesterday, and this is helping to provide underlying support.
This week's slaughter will be larger than the small 634,000 head of last week fueled by rising box prices and holiday interest from retailers, according to The Cattle Report. Cattle owners will hang on to higher asking prices of $108-110.
Outside markets
Stocks: December E-mini S&Ps were up 0.77% this morning. Early this morning in Europe, the Euro Stoxx 50 was up 0.36%, France’s CAC 40 was up 0.63%, Germany’s DAX Index rose by 0.34% and London’s FTSE 100 was up 0.44. Major bourses in Europe attempted to rebound during morning trade after falling more than 1% at the open as investors await the outcome from the US presidential election as ballots continued to be counted and it will take some time to know final results. Meanwhile, services PMIs for Germany and the Euro Area were revised higher, pointing to smaller contractions in October. On the coronavirus front, Italy recorded its highest death toll in nearly six months on Tuesday and Hungary announced a new state of emergency. The Shanghai Composite added 6.37 points or 0.19% to 3277.44 on Wednesday, extending gains for the third consecutive session. Sentiment was lifted as the Caixin China General Services PMI rose to 56.8 in October, signaling a strong rate of growth in services output and the second-fastest expansion since August 2010 as the economy continued to recover from the COVID-19 pandemic.
Currencies: Early today the dollar index was up 0.19%, EUR/USD was unchanged and USD/JPY was up 0.03%.
Energy: December WTI crude oil prices this morning are up 2.58%, and December gasoline is up 1.46%.