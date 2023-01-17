USDA boxed beef cutout closed at 87 cents lower on Friday. This is down from the previous week and the lowest since Dec. 23, according to The Hightower Report. We cannot rule out a short -term downside correction. However, the recently consolidation has corrected the overbought condition.
The weekly slaughter rebounded to 661,000, 98,000 over last week and well above last year’s 618,000 head, according to The Cattle Report. Declining supplies of cattle will keep tension between buyers and sellers tight with price pressures continuing to the upside. Two weeks of declining carcass weights confirm the fact cattle numbers are not building in the feedyards. Packers are once again in the profit column on current processing that will keep the plants humming.
Outside markets
Stocks: February E-mini S&Ps were down 0.26% this morning. Early this morning in Europe, the Euro Stoxx 50 was down 0.26%, France’s CAC 40 was down 0.19%, Germany’s DAX Index fell by 0.08% and London’s FTSE 100 was down 0.31%. European shares traded near the flat line on Tuesday as investors paused for breath following a recent rally that sent the STOXX 600 to nine-months highs and Germany’s Dax 40 to fresh 11-month highs. Meanwhile, traders also assessed a batch of economic data and quarterly earnings reports. Germany’s inflation rate was confirmed at 8.6%, down for a second straight month from October’s all-time high, suggesting cost pressure in Europe’s largest economy eased in December while the UK jobs report showed the pace of pay growth accelerated in the three months to November to the fastest since records began in 2001 excluding jumps during the COVID-19 period. The Shanghai Composite fell 0.1% to close at 3,224 while the Shenzhen Component gained 0.13% to 11,801 on Tuesday, with mainland stocks struggling for direction as investors turned cautious ahead of the week-long Lunar New Year holiday, while digesting a slew of Chinese economic data.
Currencies: Early today the dollar index was up 0.12%, EUR/USD was up 0.04% and USD/JPY was up 0.15%.
Energy: February WTI crude oil prices this morning are up 0.40%, and February gasoline is up 0.02%.