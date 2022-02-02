“The cattle market overall looks friendly and is still trading in an up-trend,” Total Farm Marketing said. “We like the near-term view of the market, as prices may be starting to target a winter/early spring high.”
Cattle cash markets are continue to show higher trade just ahead, which is occurring at the same time the slaughter pace is rising, The Hightower Report said. “This is a bullish combination and packer margins are strong enough to continue to support.”
Outside markets
Stocks: March E-mini S&Ps this morning were up 0.64% this morning. Early this morning in Europe, the Euro Stoxx 50 was up 0.61%, France’s CAC 40 was up 0.63%, Germany’s DAX Index increased by 0.20% and London’s FTSE 100 was up 0.67%.The FTSE 100 is sitting at 2-week highs on concerns over monetary policy, as traders monitored fresh quarterly results “and new signs showing the U.S. is willing to further discuss with Russia its main concerns.” In Asian markets, Shanghai’s Composite Index fell 0.97% overnight, while Japan’s Nikkei Stock Index finished up 1.68%.
Currencies: Early today the dollar index was down 0.41%, EUR/USD was up 0.32% and USD/JPY was down 0.19%.
Energy: March WTI crude oil prices this morning are up 69 cents (0.79%), and March gasoline is up 0.68%.