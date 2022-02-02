 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit
Cattle

Cattle

“The cattle market overall looks friendly and is still trading in an up-trend,” Total Farm Marketing said. “We like the near-term view of the market, as prices may be starting to target a winter/early spring high.”

Cattle cash markets are continue to show higher trade just ahead, which is occurring at the same time the slaughter pace is rising, The Hightower Report said. “This is a bullish combination and packer margins are strong enough to continue to support.”

Outside markets

Stocks: March E-mini S&Ps this morning were up 0.64% this morning. Early this morning in Europe, the Euro Stoxx 50 was up 0.61%, France’s CAC 40 was up 0.63%, Germany’s DAX Index increased by 0.20% and London’s FTSE 100 was up 0.67%.The FTSE 100 is sitting at 2-week highs on concerns over monetary policy, as traders monitored fresh quarterly results “and new signs showing the U.S. is willing to further discuss with Russia its main concerns.” In Asian markets, Shanghai’s Composite Index fell 0.97% overnight, while Japan’s Nikkei Stock Index finished up 1.68%.

Currencies: Early today the dollar index was down 0.41%, EUR/USD was up 0.32% and USD/JPY was down 0.19%.

Energy: March WTI crude oil prices this morning are up 69 cents (0.79%), and March gasoline is up 0.68%.

CropWatch Weekly Update

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

Most Popular

Iowa Farmer Today

Cattle

Boxed beef cutout values this afternoon were down for Choice and Select, the USDA said.

Iowa Farmer Today

Cattle

Boxed beef cutout values this afternoon were slightly lower for Choice and Select, the USDA said.

Iowa Farmer Today

Cattle

Boxed beef cutout values this afternoon were down for Choice and Select, the USDA said.

Iowa Farmer Today

Cattle

This week’s slaughter volumes tops last week by 8,000 head as of Friday morning, according to The Cattle Report. This is the fourth week of su…

Iowa Farmer Today

Cattle

  • Updated

Boxed beef cutout values this afternoon were lower for Choice and Select, the USDA said.

Iowa Farmer Today

Cattle

Cattle futures are seeing some follow-through on Wednesday’s gains early today, Total Farm Marketing said. “After two consecutive tests of thi…

Iowa Farmer Today

Cattle

Economic pressure helped pressure the beef market with the sharp drop in the stock market, according to The Hightower Report.

Iowa Farmer Today

Cattle

  • Updated

Boxed beef cutout values this afternoon were higher on Choice and Select, the USDA said.

Iowa Farmer Today

Cattle

Cattle futures are called steady to higher on the heels of generally good money flow into commodity. ’”Strong retail values, and improved dema…

Marketplace

Find the equipment you're looking for

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

Breaking News