Boxed beef cutout values this afternoon were lower on both Choice and Select, the USDA said.
- Choice fell 2.97 to $323.28/cwt.
- Select fell 3.63 to $283.61/cwt.
In negotiated cash sales in Nebraska, the USDA reported 376 head sold live at $123.78, and 44 head sold dressed at 195. In negotiated cash sales in Iowa/Minnesota, the USDA reported 38 head sold live at $124 and 1,385 head sold dressed at $195-199.75.
The strong grain market pressured feeder cattle and limited gains, said Total Farm Marketing.
It’s noticeable in cattle being priced that feedlots are moving cattle in the Midwest that aren’t finished, said Chris Lehner of ADM Investor Services. It is unusual to see groups of cattle being sold grading 65% to 80%.