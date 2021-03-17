Boxed beef cutout values this afternoon were higher on Choice and lower on Select, USDA said.
- Choice up $1.54 to $228.47.
- Select down $1.18 to $217.59.
In negotiated cash sales in Nebraska, the USDA reported 1,433 sold dressed at $179.88 and 4,940 sold live at $114.08. In Iowa/Minnesota, 3,571 head were sold live at $114.04 to $115, and 1,330 head were sold dressed $180.23.
A stronger U.S. economy is giving hopes to increases in demand, especially in the restaurant market, according to Virginia McGathey of the CME Group. Demand for the next six months to perhaps the end of the year looks good right now.
There is solid demand into spring and the latest report indicated cattle placements in feedlots are expected to drop, according to Total Farm Marketing.