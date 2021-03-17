 Skip to main content
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit
Cattle

Cattle

  • Updated

Boxed beef cutout values this afternoon were higher on Choice and lower on Select, USDA said.

  • Choice up $1.54 to $228.47.
  • Select down $1.18 to $217.59.

In negotiated cash sales in Nebraska, the USDA reported 1,433 sold dressed at $179.88 and 4,940 sold live at $114.08. In Iowa/Minnesota, 3,571 head were sold live at $114.04 to $115, and 1,330 head were sold dressed $180.23.

A stronger U.S. economy is giving hopes to increases in demand, especially in the restaurant market, according to Virginia McGathey of the CME Group. Demand for the next six months to perhaps the end of the year looks good right now.

There is solid demand into spring and the latest report indicated cattle placements in feedlots are expected to drop, according to Total Farm Marketing.

CropWatch Weekly Update

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

Most Popular

Iowa Farmer Today

Cattle

  • Updated

The cattle market is concerned about a premium to the cash market in the April contract, which is expected to limit upside, Total Farm Marketi…

Iowa Farmer Today

Cattle

Boxed beef cutout values this afternoon were lower on Choice and higher on Select, USDA said.

Iowa Farmer Today

Cattle

Boxed beef cutout values this afternoon were lower on Choice and Select, USDA said.

Iowa Farmer Today

Cattle

  • Updated

Cattle calls are mixed to higher following last week’s strong closes, improving the technical picture in deferred contracts, said Matthew Stre…

Iowa Farmer Today

Cattle

Boxed beef cutout values this afternoon were lower on Choice and higher on Select, USDA said.

Iowa Farmer Today

Cattle

A long liquidation move emerged for April cattle to drive the market down to the lowest level since Jan. 19, according to The Hightower Report…

Marketplace

Find the equipment you're looking for

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

Breaking News