Boxed beef cutout values this afternoon were higher for Choice and Select, the USDA said.
- Choice was up $1.11 to $258.16.
- Select was down 3 cents to $250.65
In negotiated cash sales in Nebraska USDA reported 659 head sold dressed at $219-221 and 792 head sold live at $138. In Iowa-Minnesota USDA reported 4,473 head sold live at $139-144 and 438 sold dressed at $220-222.
Cattle slaughter “is stronger than last year, and demand is good,” Total Farm Marketing said, leading to gains in the market today. “Corn futures are in a relatively sideways pattern, which may be supportive to feeder cattle.”
Managed money firms are net long in cattle futures, which came as “short-covering outweighed the long liquidation,” Alan Brugler of Barchart said. “The same was seen from the feeder cattle specs,” he said, which are net short.