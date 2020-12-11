Boxed beef cutout values this afternoon were lower on Choice and Select, USDA said.
- Choice fell 71 cents to $213.88/cwt.
- Select went down $2.76 to $195.71.
In negotiated cash sales in Nebraska, the USDA reported 189 head sold dressed at $168, with 200 sold live at $105. In Iowa/Minnesota, 475 head were sold live at $103-104, and 39 head were sold dressed at $164.
Cattle had momentum today on what might have been a technical rally, according to Virginia McGathey of the CME Group. The jump was a welcome relief after the price weakness of recent days.
February cattle closed sharply higher on the day and the buying pushed the market up to the highest level since Dec. 2, according to The Hightower Report.
CropWatch Weekly Update
Get the Iowa and Illinois CropWatchers report delivered to your inbox.