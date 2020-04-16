USDA reported boxed beef cutout values were sharply higher on good demand and moderate offerings.
- Choice was up $5.34 to $235.87/cwt.
- Select was up $3.76 to $225.98/cwt.
In negotiated cash sales in Nebraska, the USDA reported no live FOB sales, with dressed delivered sales of 1,623 at $155. In Iowa, live sales of 460 were reported at $97, with dressed sales of 1,316 at $154.86.
The June contract was trading limit-up at midday but “closed near the middle of the range,” says the Hightower Report. “Traders see the stronger beef price as a reason to suspect that packers will clean up any backlog of cattle in the country,” they said.
Stewart-Peterson reports beef bookings from the weekly Export Sales report were 20,232 MT, with China buying 1,489 MT. Shipments from the report were 16,687 MT, bringing the accumulated total to 244,968 MT. That is 26.14% ahead of last year’s pace.