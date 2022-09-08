Boxed beef cutout values this afternoon were lower on both Choice and Select, the USDA said.
- Choice was $3.33 lower to $258.01/cwt.
- Select was down $1.47 to $236.04.
In negotiated cash sales in Nebraska, the USDA reported 6,862 head sold live for $139-146, and 10,335 head sold dressed for $226-230. In Iowa/Minnesota, there were 3,644 head sold dressed for $142-146, and 2,212 head sold dressed for $224-230.
“U.S. beef exports for the month of July reached 306.926 mln pounds which was down from 314.970 million pounds in June and 297.015 mln pounds in July of last year,” the Hightower Report said. “Boxed beef cutout values at midsession came in at $259.05, down $2.29 on the day.”
“After testing support levels early, the live cattle market tried to find some footing, but live cattle prices lacked overall direction,” Total Farm Marketing said. “Cash trade saw light to moderate trade developing in most areas at midday. … Retail values were lower on Thursday, which helped limit gains.”