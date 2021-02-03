 Skip to main content
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit
Cattle

Cattle

  • Updated

Boxed beef cutout values this afternoon were lower on Choice and Select, USDA said. 

  • Choice fell $1.48 to $235.28/cwt.
  • Select dropped $1.65 to $223.39.

In negotiated cash sales in Iowa/Minnesota, 105 head were sold dressed at $178. There were no reported sales in Nebraska.

Boxed beef movement was light with choice and select prices down on the day, according to ADM Investor Services. Day to day buying seems to be supporting the beef market.

The chart pattern looks a bit top-heavy and the market remains technically overbought, according to The Hightower Report.

CropWatch Weekly Update

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

Most Popular

Iowa Farmer Today

Cattle

Boxed beef cutout values this afternoon were higher on both Choice and Select, USDA said.

Iowa Farmer Today

Cattle

Boxed beef cutout values this afternoon were higher on Choice and Select, USDA said.

Iowa Farmer Today

Cattle

Cattle futures are called mixed, said Matthew Strelow of Total Farm Marketing. Cash trade is still quiet for the week with some very light tra…

Iowa Farmer Today

Cattle

  • Updated

Boxed beef cutout values this afternoon were higheron Choice and Select, USDA said.

Iowa Farmer Today

Cattle

  • Updated

Boxed beef cutout prices and negotiated cash sales were not reported by the USDA at press time.

Iowa Farmer Today

Cattle

A big premium of futures over the cash market “may lead to choppy action today,” Total Farm Marketing said.

Marketplace

Find the equipment you're looking for

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

Breaking News