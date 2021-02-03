Boxed beef cutout values this afternoon were lower on Choice and Select, USDA said.
- Choice fell $1.48 to $235.28/cwt.
- Select dropped $1.65 to $223.39.
In negotiated cash sales in Iowa/Minnesota, 105 head were sold dressed at $178. There were no reported sales in Nebraska.
Boxed beef movement was light with choice and select prices down on the day, according to ADM Investor Services. Day to day buying seems to be supporting the beef market.
The chart pattern looks a bit top-heavy and the market remains technically overbought, according to The Hightower Report.