Wholesale beef was down 0.35 on yesterday morning’s report. That brings the week’s loss to 5.80. Allendale suggests that packers will see a reduction in margins ahead.
The decline in the value of the dollar has made U.S. exports cheaper and imports more expensive, according to The Cattle Report. The dollar reached a two-year low in cross currency trading. The increases in the prices of U.S. beef will partially be eliminated by the fall in the value of the dollar.
Outside markets
Stocks: December E-mini S&Ps were down 0.03% this morning. Early this morning in Europe, the Euro Stoxx 50 was down 0.06%, France’s CAC 40 was down 0.16%, Germany’s DAX Index rose by 0.34% and London’s FTSE 100 was down 0.17%. European stock markets traded in the red after a flat start on Friday as rising coronavirus infections across the continent continued to worry investors after the WHO warned that Europe's weekly COVID-19 infections have been higher than the region's first coronavirus peak back in March. At the same time, investors felt disappointed about the lack of action from major central banks early this week. The Shanghai Composite surged 68 points or 2.1% to 3338 on Friday, with financials among the top performers amid hopes of further stimulus measures. Finance ministers from China, Japan and South Korea agreed to redouble their efforts to help the region recover from the coronavirus pandemic while vowing to defend the multilateral trade.
Currencies: Early today the dollar index was down 0.06%, EUR/USD was down 0.07% and USD/JPY was down 0.39%.
Energy: November WTI crude oil prices this morning are up 0.29%, and November gasoline is up 0.42%.